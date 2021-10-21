‘Squid Game’ Claims U.S. Streaming Crown, With Nielsen Crediting Multicultural Audiences; ‘Ted Lasso’ Cracks Top 10

Having already been celebrated as Netflix’s all-time biggest series, Squid Game has claimed its first official No. 1 title on Nielsen’s weekly U.S. streaming chart.

The dystopian Korean thriller, which Netflix this week said has been seen by an astounding 142 million households, more than doubled the No. 2 title for the week of September 20 to 26. Its nine episodes collected 1.9 billion minutes of total viewing, far outdistancing Lucifer, which had 860 million.

Nielsen tracks only viewing via a TV screen and only in the U.S., which means most Squid Game views are not reflected by the measurement firm. Data comes after a nearly month-long delay, by arrangement with streaming providers. Netflix is shifting its internal metrics to a total-consumption number similar to Nielsen’s. Previously, it counted any viewing of at least 2 minutes of programming as a view. While it has taken over U.S. pop culture this fall, with parodies on Saturday Night Live and social media, the show has also been No. 1 in at least 90 countries, according to Netflix.

In reporting the numbers, Nielsen said two-thirds of the show’s viewership comes from multicultural audiences, with 31% of it Hispanic subscribers and one-quarter African-American.

Ted Lasso, fresh off its Emmy comedy series win, represented the first Apple TV+ series on the Nielsen chart. The show’s 20 episodes racked up 509 million viewing minutes, finishing eighth. It was a solid tally for a half-hour show and one that is likely to grow as the final two episodes are captured in the Nielsen numbers. The Season 2 finale started streaming on October 8.

Below is the full top 10. Unless otherwise noted, all titles are on Netflix.

Squid Game – 9 episodes, 1.9 billion minutes of viewing

Lucifer – 93 eps., 860M min.

Sex Education – 24 eps., 856M min.

CoCoMelon – 12 eps., 675M min.

Criminal Minds – 316 eps., 651M min.

Midnight Mass – 7 eps., 566M min.

NCIS – 353 eps., 546M min.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) – 20 eps., 509M min.

Grey’s Anatomy – 376 eps., 462M min.

The Circle – 36 eps., 436M min.