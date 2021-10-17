Netflix’s Mega-Hit ‘Squid Game’ Will Generate Almost $900 Million In Value

Netflix projects the Korean-language megahit Squid Game will create almost $900 million dollars in value.
In a confidential document reviewed by Bloomberg News, Squid Game generated $891.1 million in impact value, Netflix’s proprietary metric describing the measure of a title’s economic contribution based on subscriber viewing.
The nine-episode Netflix original series follows debt-laden contestants in a life-or-death competition to win a grand prize of $38.5 million dollars. Following its debut on September 17th, the survival drama has become Netflix’s most-watched series ever, amassing 111 million viewers in its first month.
The series, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, was surprisingly cost-efficient to make.
According to the internal document, figures estimate the show cost Netflix $21.4 million to produce, about $2.4 million per episode. That would make the nine-episode run cheaper in cost than The Closer, the recent controversial Dave Chappelle comedy special, or couple episodes of The Crown.
