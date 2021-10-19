‘Squid Game’: English Council Advises Parents Not To Let Kids Watch “Violent” Netflix Show

After reports that children as young as six were copying the challenges depicted in Netflix’s hit Battle Royale-style Korean series Squid Game, a council in the south of England has urged parents not to let their kids watch the show.

Per the Guardian, the education safeguarding team from Central Bedfordshire council emailed parents in the district pointing out the show is rated 15 and suggesting that they “be vigilant” about their kids having access to it.

There have been reports of schools around the UK, and further afield, seeing incidents where children replicate certain games from the show and deal physical punishment to the losers.

Even if kids have not directly seen the show, social media platforms such as TikTok are alight with Squid Game related content, with users posting their homemade versions of the challenges.

“There have been some concerning reports recently about children and young people ‘playing’ Squid Game whilst at school. Squid Game is also being viewed via other platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, and given the popularity of the games in the show, developers have made various mini-games based on Squid Game on Roblox and other gaming platforms,” the council email read. “We strongly advise that children should not watch Squid Game. The show is quite graphic with a lot of violent content.”