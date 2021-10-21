‘Squid Game’ Gets First Awards Recognition With Two Gotham Nominations

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Squid Game
Netflix

The good news keeps coming this week for Netflix’s surprise mega hit Squid Game. After the streamer on Tuesday announced that the Korean drama had shattered viewing records with “mind-boggling” 142 million households sampling it to date, the show also entered the awards circuit today with its first major nominations.

At the Gotham Awards, Squid Game was nominated in both categories it qualified for, Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes) and Outstanding Performance in a New Series for star Lee Jung-jae.

Lee Jung-jae was one of two performers in a non-English language series to make the cut, alongside Lupin’s Omar Sy.

Besides Squid Game, other scripted series that landed two nominations are HBO’s The White Lotus, FX’s Reservation Dogs, HBO Max’s Hacks, Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird, Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad and Peacock’s We Are Lady Parts — all recognized as Breakthrough Series and for their stars, Jennifer Coolidge, Devery Jacobs, Jean Smart, Ethan Hawke, Thuso Mbedu and Anjana Vasan, respectively.

