Spencer Garrett To Star In ‘Verdict’, First Scripted Podcast From Cavalry Audio

EXCLUSIVE: Cavalry Audio, the podcast arm of Keegan Rosenberger, Dana Brunetti and partner Matt DelPiano’s company, is moving into scripted podcasts with ten-part suspense thriller Verdict.

Spencer Garrett, who played Bob Woodward in Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner and featured in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Amazon’s Bosch, is to lead the ensemble cast of the audio series.

Verdict, which will launch on October 19 via the iHeartPodcast Network, centers on a federal investigator who must unravel the mystery behind a murder in a small town.

It tells the story of a murdered high school football star and the Federal Investigator who is brought in to potentially save an innocent man’s life. When the victim’s best friend confesses to the brutal crime that could land him on death row, Investigator Abigail Kaplan must navigate small-town politics, the awesome power of the local Mega Church and the local police in order to uncover the shocking truth.

Created by newcomer Sam Scott and directed by Kc Wayland, who also serves as one of the producers, it also stars the voice talents of Steph Tolev, Brandon Breault, Samuel Elijah Parker, Artie Baxter, Clay Wilcox, and Sarah Rich. Listen to the trailer below.

Cavalry Media, run by co-founders Keegan Rosenberger, Dana Brunetti and partner Matt DelPiano, is behind series including The Devil Within, Here’s The Thing with Alec Baldwin, Daddy Issues with Joe Buck & Oliver Hudson, Modasucka with Michael Blackson, and Can You Survive This Podcast? with Clint Emerson.

The company’s audio division, which has an overall output deal with iHeartMedia, plans to release between 12 and 15 podcast series this year. Verdict is the first of several scripted drama podcasts produced by the company, which hopes to use the IP as a stepping stone for TV and film adaptations.

Branden Morgan, senior podcast producer at Cavalry Audio, serves as producer with Brunetti and Rosenberger as executive producers.

“Verdict will keep the listener guessing as the story’s mystery unravels from one episode to the next,” said Wayland. “As the evidence slowly gets revealed via the characters and their testimonies, the audio experience will make listeners feel like they’re sitting with them in this Theater for the Mind.”

“It was such an honor to work with Cavalry and Kc Wayland on Verdict,” added Scott. “Their unparalleled support through the story and scripting process has been instrumental in helping bring this story to life.”