‘South Park: Post Covid’: Paramount+ Sets Thanksgiving Premiere Date For Movie Event

Paramount+ has unveiled the premiere date for the first of two South Park films, South Park: Post Covid.

South Park: Post Covid will stream exclusively on Paramount+ around Thanksgiving this year on Thursday, Nov. 25. Though no details have been revealed about the first film, Paramount+ also revealed that the second film is set to premiere in December.

South Park: Post Covid and the December film are among the 14 original movies to come out of South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stones’ major deal with Viacom CBS, which they inked in August. The duo is set to create two original South Park films every year through 2027. The deal also saw the renewal of South Park on Comedy Central through 2027.

While the upcoming Thanksgiving film is set to explore a life after the pandemic, it wouldn’t be the first time the long-running animated comedy touched on the Covid-19 crisis. Last year’s South Park: Pandemic Special in August earned an Emmy nomination and marked cable’s No. 1 scripted telecast of 2020. Comedy Central then followed it up with The South ParQ Vaccination Special months later. The second special drew in nearly 3.5 million viewers.

Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II are the Executive Producers of South Park. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are Producers. Chris Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.