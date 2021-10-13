Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

ViacomCBS To Launch NFT Platform For Digital Collectibles Based On Its Brands In The Spring

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

IATSE Will Launch Nationwide Strike On Monday Unless Deal Is Reached In Next Few Days; AMPTP Responds
Read the full story

Sierra McCormick, Jason Butler Harner, Ryan Simpkins, Emily Robinson & More To Topline Coming-Of-Age-Drama ‘Sour Milk’

Sierra McCormick Jason Butler Ryan Simpkins Emily Robinson Dominique Gayle Nadezhda Amé
(Top L-R) Sierra McCormick, Jason Butler, Ryan Simpkins, (Bottom L-R) Emily Robinson, Dominique Gayle and Nadezhda Amé Courtesy of Sierra McCormick; Samantha West; Robb Klassen; Raquel Krelle; Abigail Gorden; Darnell Bennett

EXCLUSIVESierra McCormick (American Horror Stories), Jason Butler Harner (Ozark), Ryan Simpkins (Fear Street trilogy), Dominique Gayle (First Love), Nadezhda Amé (Graceland), Sabina Friedman-Seitz (The Florida Project), Emily Robinson (Eighth Grade), Drew Scheid (Mare of Easttown) and Anthony Del Negro (Lazy Susan) will star in Sour Milk, the first feature from writer-directors Sophia Sabella and Pablo Feldman, which recently wrapped production in the Bay Area.

The film follows Abby (McCormick), who is on the cusp of turning 15, straddling the line between childhood and adulthood when she is forced to move in with her father (Harner) and his younger girlfriend after her mother’s death. The drama is largely inspired by Sabella and Feldman’s experiences coming of age in Mill Valley, CA.

Sabella and Feldman produced with Jolene Mendes, with Todd Traina, Robert Girard and Henry Schwartz exec producing. The production companies involved include Sultana Films in association with Near Future.

McCormick is represented by Innovative Artists, Management Production Entertainment and The Nord Group; Harner by ICM Partners, ATA Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Simpkins by Gersh, Canopy Media Partners, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Gayle by Innovative Artists, Cohn / Torgan Management, and attorney Chad Christopher of Goodman Genow Schenkman; Amé by Innovative Artists, and Cohn / Torgan Management; Friedman-Seitz by Jennifer Konawal of Ulladulla Films; Robinson by UTA, and Darci Price and Bill Perlman of Foundation Media Partners; Scheid by STW Talent Agency and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad