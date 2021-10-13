Sierra McCormick, Jason Butler Harner, Ryan Simpkins, Emily Robinson & More To Topline Coming-Of-Age-Drama ‘Sour Milk’

EXCLUSIVE: Sierra McCormick (American Horror Stories), Jason Butler Harner (Ozark), Ryan Simpkins (Fear Street trilogy), Dominique Gayle (First Love), Nadezhda Amé (Graceland), Sabina Friedman-Seitz (The Florida Project), Emily Robinson (Eighth Grade), Drew Scheid (Mare of Easttown) and Anthony Del Negro (Lazy Susan) will star in Sour Milk, the first feature from writer-directors Sophia Sabella and Pablo Feldman, which recently wrapped production in the Bay Area.

The film follows Abby (McCormick), who is on the cusp of turning 15, straddling the line between childhood and adulthood when she is forced to move in with her father (Harner) and his younger girlfriend after her mother’s death. The drama is largely inspired by Sabella and Feldman’s experiences coming of age in Mill Valley, CA.

Sabella and Feldman produced with Jolene Mendes, with Todd Traina, Robert Girard and Henry Schwartz exec producing. The production companies involved include Sultana Films in association with Near Future.

McCormick is represented by Innovative Artists, Management Production Entertainment and The Nord Group; Harner by ICM Partners, ATA Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Simpkins by Gersh, Canopy Media Partners, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Gayle by Innovative Artists, Cohn / Torgan Management, and attorney Chad Christopher of Goodman Genow Schenkman; Amé by Innovative Artists, and Cohn / Torgan Management; Friedman-Seitz by Jennifer Konawal of Ulladulla Films; Robinson by UTA, and Darci Price and Bill Perlman of Foundation Media Partners; Scheid by STW Talent Agency and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.