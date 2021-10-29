Sophie Von Haselberg, Colton Haynes & Others Set To Star In ‘Love…Reconsidered’; Adam Beach & Camille Sullivan Board ‘Exile’

EXCLUSIVE: Sophie von Haselberg (Halston), Colton Haynes (Arrow), Javier Muñoz (Broadway’s Hamilton), Jill Kargman (Odd Mom Out) and Marisa Ryan (Wet Hot American Summer) have signed on to star in Love…Reconsidered, an indie comedy, which is currently in production in New York.

The film directed by Full Frontal with Samantha Bee‘s managing digital producer Carol Hartsell centers on Ruby (Von Haselberg), a 30-year-old New Yorker whose life is suddenly transplanted to the Hamptons after a chance meeting with a wealthy consignment store owner.

Rick Younger, Judy Gold, Elaine Bromka, Luke Gulbranson, Jon Lemmon, Anthony Norman, and Amy Pham round out the cast of the film, scripted by Arielle Haller-Silverstone.

Ian Stone and El Ride Productions are exec producing, with Haller-Silverstone and casting director SJ Allocco serving as co-producers.

Von Haselberg is repped by APA and Artists First; Haynes by UTA and Untitled Entertainment; Muñoz by APA and Authentic; Kargman by ICM; Ryan by Headline Talent and McGowan Talent Management.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Beach (Apple’s upcoming Swan Song, Suicide Squad) and Camille Sullivan (Big Sky, Hunter Hunter) will topline Exile, a thriller directed by Jason James (Entanglement, That Burning Feeling), which is heading into production in Canada next month.

The film penned by Mike Beaton centers on Ted Evans, who receives a threat from the man whose family he killed in a DUI, just prior to his release from prison. Believing that the danger is real, Ted exiles himself to a reclusive life to protect his family. However, Ted’s wife, Sara, knows the threat is merely a manifestation of her husband’s profound guilt. Determined to rebuild their family, she tracks Ted down to confront him with hard evidence that the threat is imagined. Sara has no idea just how unhinged Ted has become… or how real the threat may be after all.

James is producing with Amber Ripley and Sammie Astaneh, with Tai Duncan and Mark Williams of Zero Gravity Entertainment (Ozark, The Accountant, Honest Thief) exec producing. The production companies involved are Service Street Pictures, Goodbye Productions and Resonance Films.

Beach is represented by Red Management in British Columbia and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo. Sullivan is repped by Red Management and The Artist Representation Company in Ontario, Canada.