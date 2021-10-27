Sope Dirisu Starring In Revenge Thriller ‘Uncle’; WestEnd Boards Sales – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Rising British-Nigerian actor Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (His House, Gangs of London) is set to lead the cast of Uncle, a revenge thriller being directed by Joe Marcantonio (Kindred).

After the brutal murder of their family, barely teenage Millie and her uncle John (Dìrísù) embark on a brutal mission of revenge and retribution. But as they get closer to the people responsible, Millie must decide if she is ready to follow the bloody path of vengeance… and its violent, premature journey into adulthood. The role of Millie is in the process of being cast.

Producers are Auroral Pictures’ Rebecca Knapp (Rollin With The Nines) and Matthew Wakeham (Two for Joy). The film is co-written by Joe Marcantonio and Owynne Dawkins.

WestEnd Films is handling worldwide sales and will launch the project at the virtual American Film Market next month.

Director Joe Marcantonio said, “The legacy of trauma relating to violent crime is something that I have had first-hand experience with, and I am keen to represent it in a realistic and measured way. The film will be kinetic and full of action and adrenaline but also heart.”

Maya Amsellem, Managing Director of WestEnd Films, added, “Uncle is a gripping, intense revenge thriller. Joe Marcantonio’s talent for crafting films in a visually exciting and emotionally arresting way will really appeal to international audiences.”

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù is repped by Markham, Froggatt & Irwin. Joe Marcantonio is repped by UTA.