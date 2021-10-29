Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Picks Up Lamorne Morris & Jackie Earle Haley Pic ‘Death Of A Telemarketer’

EXCLUSIVE: The Lamorne Morris and Jackie Earle Haley movie Death of a Telemarketer has landed at Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions.

The comedy-drama, which also stars Alisha Wainwright, Haley Joel Osment and Woody McClain, won the Fan Favorite Film Award at the American Black Film Festival last year.

Khaled Ridgeway Sony

Written and directed by recent University of Southern California Cinematic Arts graduate Khaled Ridgeway, Death of a Telemarketer follows a smooth-talking telemarketer (Morris) who finds himself at the mercy of the man he tried to swindle (Earle Haley) and must pass a twisted test on ethics if he wants to live to sell another day.

Matt McGorry, Gil Ozeri, Sujata Day, David So, Ian Verdun, Gwen Gottlieb, and Starletta DuPois round out the cast.

Datari Turner produced the film for Datari Turner Productions along with James J. Yi., and Meagan Good.

EPs are Jeff Friday, Phil Thornton, Leah Daniels-Butler, H.M. Coakley, Seth Gottlieb, Louis Steyn and TJ Steyn for Thirty06 Productions. Tim Weatherspoon, Jash’d Belcher, Jamal Chilton, Morris, Earle Haley, Dave Brown, Matt McGorry and Sujata Day.

SPWA acquired global rights to the film which were negotiated by WME Independent, Datari Turner and Lichter, Grossman, Adler, Feldman and Clark.

The movie also played at the Austin Film Festival last year and won the best feature award at this year’s Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival.