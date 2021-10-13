Sony Pictures Wins ‘No Hard Feelings,’ R-Rated Comedy Vehicle For Jennifer Lawrence; Gene Stupnitsky Directing His Script

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures is closing a deal for No Hard Feelings, an edgy comic vehicle for Jennifer Lawrence that will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky. Sony prevailed in stiff competition.

Script was written by Stupnitsky, whose credits range from The Office to Bad Teacher and Good Boys. He wrote the script with John Phillips. This is an R-rated comedy very much in that spirit, a raucous comedy in the vein of Bad Teacher and There’s Something About Mary. It’s a big package that had streamers all over it.

Sony won the deal for a sizeable sum and its zeal to provide a theatrical release for the comedy. Producers include Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Polsky. Phillips is an exec producer.

Unclear where the picture factors into the dance card of Lawrence, who has several films vying for her next slot. They include the Paolo Sorrentino-directed film about the late Hollywood super agent Sue Mengers for Apple, and the Adam McKay-directed Bad Blood about Theranos and its controversial founder Elizabeth Holmes. She next stars with Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill in Don’t Look Up, which Adam McKay directed and which opens Christmas Eve on Netflix.

Lawrence is repped by LBI Entertainment and Hansen Jacobsen; Stupnitsky is repped by WME, Mosaic and attorney Jeff Frankel; Phillips is UTA, Underground’s Steven Fisher and attorney Isaac Dunham.