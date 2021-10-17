‘SNL’: Rami Malek & Pete Davidson Give ‘Squid Game’ Country Flair In Musical Number

The inevitable happened on Saturday Night Live as the sketch series took on global phenomenon Squid Game thanks to a musical number from Pete Davidson and guest host Rami Malik.

The spoof country number, a cover of Branchez & Big Wet’s “Turn Up On the Weekend,” started out with both Davidson and Malek as country folk who found themselves in financial ruin. Like the debt-ridden contestants of the Netflix-topping series, the actors’ characters sign up for the Squid Game to help pay off their debts. They both don the teal track suits and participate in the fatal games, including red light and green light.

“There’s a robot girl who caught me running, better duck behind the nearest guy,” Davidson sings as he runs behind fellow cast member Chris Redd for cover. Also appearing in the musical number was original artist Branchez & Big Wet.

The number divulges a number of major plot points, from Han Mi-nyeo’s (Kim Joo-Ryung) strategic partnerships to Gi-hun’s (Lee Jung-jae) life post- Squid Game. The song also touches on the games’ prize money and viewers’ confusion about Korean currency.

“I just won the Squid Game, killed all of my friends to win the Squid Game,” Davidson sings after he pushes Malek off the glass steps.

Like Gi-hun, Davidson dyes his hair red. Instead of following Gi-hun’s steps onto a flight to the United States, Davidson returns to his bad habits and places a risky bet that lands him back in debt and back in the Squid Game. However, instead of winning this time around, Davidson’s the first to die.

Squid Game became Netflix’s biggest launch earlier this week, drawing 111 million views in its first month.

Malek made his SNL debut on Saturday. Young Thug served as musical guest.