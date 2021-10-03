SNL’s ‘Splitting The Check’ Sketch Has A Surprise Ending Film Connection

In a Saturday Night Live sketch that was cut for time from the season-opening broadcast, a dinner party featuring host Owen Wilson with cast members Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, and Ego Nwodim disagrees on splitting a check.

Of course, the traditional haggling over who had what/who owes what quickly descends into a comic examination of Wilson’s over-ordering, including a secret delivery to the restroom and a make-up bottle of white wine with a love note.

But the biggest surprise of the sketch is its finale, which segues into a new Amazon Prime video series with a character that seems slightly familiar. Watch the video for the reveal.