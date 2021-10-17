Skip to main content
Rami Malek & Pete Davidson Impersonate Each Other On ‘Saturday Night Live’

It’s a longstanding Saturday Night Live tradition for celebrity guests to appear alongside the cast member that impersonates them on the show. Previous pairings have included Mick Jagger and Jimmy Fallon, Hillary Clinton and both Amy Poehler and Kate McKinnon, Sarah Palin and Tina Fey as well as Donald Trump and Darrell Hammond. Rami Malek and Pete Davidson, who has portrayed him on the NBC program, took that a step further by swapping personalities during Malek’s SNL hosting stint.

In a skit titled Celeb School Game Show, Malek plays Davidson and Davidson takes on Malek.

“It’s like the soul of a Victorian child is trapped in his eyes,” Malek’s Davidson says about Davidson’s Malek at one point.

Watch above the sketch, which also includes a spot-on Melissa Villaseñor impersonation of Kristen Wiig, Chloe Fineman as Jennifer Coolidge, Mikey Day as John Oliver, Bowen Yang as George Takei (referencing Takei’s latest verbal squabble with William Shatner), Chris Redd as Lil’ Wayne and James Austin Johnson as Adam Driver.

