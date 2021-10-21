Jason Sudeikis Channels Ted Lasso In Promo For First ‘SNL’ Hosting Appearance

What would Ted Lasso do?

These were the words recent Emmy winner Jason Sudeikis seemed to be asking himself, as he prepared for his first appearance as host of SNL.

In a promo unveiled today, the actor appeared with cast members Chloe Fineman and Alex Moffat and musical guest Brandi Carlile to tease what fans can expect from his episode, airing on October 23.

“It’s going to be spooky,” said Fineman.

“It’s going to be scary,” said Moffat.

“It’s going to have some laughs,” said Carlile.

“And if we do things right,” added Sudeikis, “we just might learn a little something about ourselves along the way…Or not.”

In the second section of the promo, Moffat asks Sudeikis if he had a chance to look at a sketch he’s pitching.

“The one with the loaf of sourdough that coaches Manchester United?” Sudeikis asks.

Moffat nods, referring to it as “Bread Lasso.”

“Yeah, Brandi and I were just talking about that one,” Sudeikis responds. “Real awful stuff man.”

Fineman then suggests Moffat go with “Shed Lasso,” and while Moffat doesn’t see how a sketch about a shed coaching soccer makes sense, Sudeikis is impressed, saying, “That’s really good, actually.”

In the final segment, Sudeikis says it’s “positive affirmation time,” with Moffat telling himself “We’re going to kill it!” and Fineman adding, “We’re going to be so funny.”

Carlile calls Sudeikis “the best host ever” with Sudeikis referring to her as “the best musical guest ever”—adding, “Now, manifest it!”

Sudeikis was a cast member on SNL between 2005 and 2013, having first joined the NBC sketch series as a sketch writer in 2003. In Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, which he created with Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Bill Lawrence, he plays a warmhearted and sentimental U.S. football coach of the same name, who heads to the UK to manage a London football team, despite his complete lack of knowledge, with regard to the latter sport. The show wrapped up its second season on October 8 and will be back for at least one more.

Check out the SNL promo above.