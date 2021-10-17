‘SNL’ Painfully Examines A ‘Brutal Marriage Movie’ In A Cut For Time Sketch

The director is going through a divorce. The wife won’t accept a husband’s excuse of a heart attack for missing a kid’s tumbling recital. And there’s a close-up of intimacy that only shows the faces.

Those are just some of the clichés hashed and rehashed in the latest Saturday Night Live sketch that made it as far as dress rehearsal before being eliminated from the broadcast.

In this cringey Cut for Time sketch, a trailer advertises a movie about a married couple (played note-perfect by Rami Malek and Heidi Gardner) and their scene-chewing unfortunate struggles that show how bad it is to share your life with someone else.

As the voiceover suggests, just get a divorce already. Watch and sit in judgment above.