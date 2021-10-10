‘SNL’: Kim Kardashian West Presides Over ‘The People’s Kourt’ Family Court Show On Hulu

As Keeping Up With the Kardashian recently wrapped its long run on E!, the Kardashian clan is preparing for their new reality series on Hulu.

No details have been provided about the new show, and Saturday Night Live tonight presented its itepretation of what it may be with The People’s Kourt starring Judge Kourtney Kardashian, on Hulu: “That Thing You Steal”.

SNL host Kim Kardashian West plays her sister as a TV judge who hears disputes between various Kardashian-Jenner family members, with Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner playing themselves and the show’s musical guest Halsey portraying Kendall Jenner.

Watch above the video, which features SNL cast members playing Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Kylie Jenner as well as Kourtney’s boyfriend Travis Barker and the duo’s close couple friends Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.