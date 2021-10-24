‘SNL’: Jason Sudeikis Reflects On Return To Show That Changed His Life Twice In Opening Monologue

Tonight, Jason Sudeikis made his first appearance as host of SNL, joking that it would also be his “very last,” before going on to reflect on what the show means to him.

“For those of you who don’t know, I worked here at SNL for 10 years—an ‘actor’s dozen,’ we say—and it’s so nice to be a small part of this show’s amazing history,” he said. “A history that was fueled, for its first 25 years, by cocaine and adrenaline; its next 15 years by Starbucks and unhealthy comparisons; and the last six years by Adderall and fear, I assume.”

Sudeikis was a cast member on the venerable late-night sketch series between 2005 and 2013, having first joined as a writer in 2003. He noted that since his exit from the show, he’s had “two amazing children,” Otis and Daisy.

“[They’re] just incredible kids,” said Sudeikis. “I don’t know how old they are exactly. You know, I just don’t pay attention to that sort of stuff. But they’re great.”

In more recent years, the host shared, he’s been working on Ted Lasso, an Apple TV+ comedy series he co-created, writes and stars in, as a lovable U.S. football coach of the same name who heads overseas to coach British soccer. “[It] somehow became a hit,” he observed. “I mean, it’s truly shocking to me because it’s built around two things Americans hate: soccer and kindness.”

Sudeikis then circled back to the subject of his return to SNL, expressing great enthusiasm about returning to 30 Rockefeller Plaza, and the opportunity to meet the show’s new cast and writers. “It’s fun to come back and be the veteran, you know? Different folks asking me for advice. Like, ‘I love working here, but what should I do next?’ Or, ‘how do I get Lorne [Michaels] to notice me?’ Stuff like that,” he said. “And honestly, I found myself giving the same advice to every single person. I was just like, ‘Win an Emmy, and if you can, win two.’ That’s the best way to do it. It sets you up for success, I’ve found.”

All kidding aside, SNL and its home base in Studio 8H holds a special place in Sudeikis’ heart. “This place changed my life twice. Once as a cast member, as a writer here, but most importantly, as a kid watching from home,” he said. “There’s a good chance that if you’re watching tonight, there’s probably something from this place that changed your life, too.

“And I’ll tell you this,” Sudeikis continued. “If this is your first time watching the show…well I mean, this one probably won’t change your life. But we’ve got a great show.”

Sudeikis is joined for tonight’s episode by musical guest Brandi Carlile. We’ll update this story with video when it comes in.