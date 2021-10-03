‘SNL’ Gives Jeff Bezos & His “Crew Of Random Weirdos” Their Own ‘Star Trek’ Series

The planet’s richest man got his very own Star Trek series, tonight on Saturday Night Live.

“For decades, the Star Trek franchise has brought you unforgettable voyages from the final frontier,” observed the narrator of its trailer. “Now, the tradition continues with a new ship, a new crew and a new captain, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.”

“Dude, space is freaking awesome!” says host Owen Wilson’s Bezos.

The new series is titled Star Trek: Ego Quest. It will, of course, follow “the voyages of the SS New Shepard and its crew of random weirdos,” including First Mate Jeff Bezos’ Brother Whose Name Escapes Me (a bald Luke Wilson), Science Officer Rich Kid From The Netherlands (Andrew Dismukes) and 82-year-old astronaut Wally Funk (Heidi Gardner), who complains, “I’m tired!”

The mission of this crew? “To just sort of fly around space goofing off, in a ship that looks like a penis,” says the voiceover artist.

“I’m in space with my brother Mark,” Wilson deadpans as Bezos. “This owns!”

The trailer suggests that “alliances will be formed.” It then cuts to Richard Branson (Alex Moffat), who is floating in a Virgin Galactic space shuttle, adjacent to Bezos’.

“What’s up Bezos, you nutter?” Branson says. “You fancy a race?”

The narrator then welcomes Trekkies to “take flight on a midlife crisis of cosmic proportions” before introducing the show’s villain, Elon Musk (Mikey Day), who warns Bezos that “Space is only big enough for one weird white billionaire. So, you could say beating you is my…prime…objective.”

Also featuring in the sketch is Kenan Thompson, who plays a delivery man taken for granted by the mogul.

The series will (not) be available for streaming this Christmas. Check out the Bezos Star Trek sketch above.