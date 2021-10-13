‘SNL’ Featured Player Aristotle Athari Signs With Hyperion

EXCLUSIVE: Hyperion has inked comedian, actor, and filmmaker Aristotle Athari, who has just joined Saturday Night Live this season as a featured player, for representation.

Athari is the first male Persian cast member of SNL, and the second overall, following alum Nasim Pedrad.

He is best known for his work acting in, writing, and directing Comedy Central’s, Goatface opposite collaborators Hasan Minaj, Fahim Anwar, and Asif Ali. He is also known for playing Gabe the programmer in the final season of HBO’s Silicon Valley.

Athari was also most recently named to Just For Laugh’s New Faces this year. He joins as a SNL featured player this year with Sarah Sherman and James Austin Johnson.

He directed Will Smith’s snapchat series, Will From Home, along with stand-up comedy specials for Rosebud Baker, Ian Edwards, Fahim Anwar, Erik Griffin, and Tom Arnold that have aired on Comedy Central, Showtime, and NBC.

Athari continues to be repped by attorney Annie H. Lee at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown, Passman.

Below is a heartwarming video he made before his mother passed away, before Athari was cast on SNL. In it, he takes his mom to see Goatface billboards to help make her feel better about his future.