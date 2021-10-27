Laurence Fishburne’s Animated Feature ‘Sneaks’ Adds Grammy Winners Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai & Macy Gray, Swae Lee And NBA Star Chris Paul

EXCLUSIVE: Grammy winners Roddy Ricch (“The Box”), Ella Mai (“Boo’d Up”) and Macy Gray (“I Try”) have signed on to star in the animated feature, Sneaks, with five-time nominee Swae Lee (“Sunflower”) and NBA superstar Chris Paul also joining the cast. As previously announced, Oscar nominee Laurence Fishburne will also lend his voice and produce, with multi-platinum and Grammy-winning producer and artist Mustard serving as the film’s executive music producer.

The feature from Lengi Studios and Fishburne’s Cinema Gypsy Productions centers on a pair of misplaced sneakers that end up lost in New York City and must find a way to get back to their “sole mates.” With the help of a charming oxford (Mai), an elegant stiletto (Gray), and a gifted young athlete (Lee), they must band together to thwart the evil Collector (Fishburne) and the mysterious Forger (Ricch).

Paul will play himself, hosting a Met Gala-like event for avid sneakerheads seen in the film.

Rob Edwards will write the script and direct, in his feature debut. Helen Sugland and Fishburne of Cinema Gypsy will produce with Len Hartman and Gil Cloyd of Lengi Studios. 10 Summers Co-Founder and President Meko Yohannes, and Robyn Klein and Jeremy Ross, producers of the Oscar-winning animated short, If Anything Happens I Love You, will serve as executive producers, with legendary sneaker personality Bobbito Garcia serving as cultural advisor.

Pre-production, design and storyboard work is underway with House of Cool (Ferdinand). Assemblage (Arctic Dogs) will handle the animation. The film is represented by GFM Animation (International). CAA Media Finance represents domestic rights.

“Our film will illuminate and pay homage to the forever growing and popular sneaker culture that continues to inspire and be inspired by musicians, athletes and artists alike,” said Fishburne, “and I’m thrilled by the cast and crew who have decided to join us on the journey.”

“I really see the music in this film as a crucial part of the storytelling. As the first family animated feature film to be steeped in sneaker culture, – I am honored to draw from my expertise as a producer and artist, and my love of sneakers, to create moments that really connect,” added Mustard. “The added bonus is that this is a film that I’ll be able to enjoy with my family and kids.”