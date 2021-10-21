Snap Shares Sink 30% In Late Trading On Q3 Numbers, Forecast Pulling Facebook, Twitter Lower; Daily Active Users Hit 306M

Shares of Snap plunged 30% in after-hours trading Thursday after the company reported what appeared to be solid third-quarter numbers, albeit softer than hoped for revenue forecasts.

Snapchat daily users hit 306 million, an increase of 57 million, or 23%, year-over-year. Growth is slowing as expected after a bonanza that continued through last quarter driven in part by the global pandemic.

Revenue jumped 57% to $1.067 million. Net losses narrowed to $72 million. The company cited headwinds, including changes in Apple’s privacy policies. Execs will discuss the company’s numbers and outlook during a call at 5 p.m. ET.

Snap is the first of of the big social media platforms to report quarterly figures and is seen a bellwether for the industry. Facebook, Twitter and Google parent Alphabet report next week. Facebook and Twitter shares both dropped more than 6% in late trading after Snap’s latest numbers.

The Los Angeles-based company is massive among Gen Z (13-24 years), bigger than Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the demo.

“Snap celebrated its 10th anniversary this quarter, and we are excited about the long-term opportunity and potential for our business, as we grew our community to 306 million daily active users, and grew our revenue 57% year-over-year to reach $1.067 billion for the quarter,” CEO Evan Spiegel said.

“We’re now operating at the scale necessary to navigate significant headwinds, including changes to the iOS platform that impact the way advertising is targeted, measured, and optimized, as well as global supply chain issues and labor shortages impacting our partners. We will continue to focus on delivering strong results for our advertising partners and innovating to expand the capabilities of our platform and better serve our community.”