Sir Trevor McDonald Unveiled As Face Of E4 Gamesmaster Reboot

Legendary UK broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald is to be the face of E4’s Gamesmaster reboot as the iconic format returns to screens after almost 25 years off air.

McDonald takes on the role originally filled by Sir Patrick Moore in the video games competition, setting up the challenges and watching over competitors as they compete in virtual battles to claim a Golden Joystick Trophy.

He will co-host alongside Scottish comedian Robert Florence, esports expert Frankie Ward and newcomer Ty Logan, one of E4’s recently-announced faces of the future.

McDonald, a hugely popular British newsreader who has been reporting news for five decades on ITV, said he is “delighted to be taking on this iconic role for a new generation of viewers.”

Gamesmaster ran on Channel 4 from 1992 to 1998 and gained a cult following, with news emerging earlier this year of its return on youth-skewing C4 network E4. The three-part reboot is being produced by Future Studios (formely Barcroft Studios) and Alaska TV in partnership with Oculus Quest 2 from Facebook.