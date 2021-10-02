Sid Krofft, ‘H.R. Pufnstuf’ And ‘Land Of The Lost’ Creator, Looks Back And Ahead In 75th Instagram Live Episode

Sid Krofft has had many milestones in his long career. He was the opening act for Judy Garland and Liberace, had his own theme park, joined the circus and appeared on Broadway.

Not to mention, he was the mastermind with brother Marty behind the TV and movies for H.R. Pufnstuf, Land of the Lost, Sigmund and the Sea Monster, Sideshow, and Middle Age Crazy. Most were so out there that the producers were accused of drug inspiration in their creation.

Now, at age 92 and after 82 years in show business, Krofft is about to hit another mark. Tomorrow, (Sunday, Oct. 3) he’ll return to Instagram Live with the 75th episode of Sundays with Sid, an online variety show that has celebrity guests, live puppeteers, viewer “parties” and lots of reminiscing.

This Sunday’s guests include David Copperfield, Beverly D’Angelo, Paul Reubens, Debbie Allen and Donny Osmond.

Krofft answered a few questions from Deadline on this new venture and his wide-ranging career.

DEADLINE: Why are you doing Instagram Live?

SID KROFFT: After my 12-minute speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame tribute where over 900 people showed up, on our trip home my assistant Kelly Killian told me that I needed to be on Instagram and share my stories. It intrigued me that I could be reliving my life because there were 28 years of me being a performer before H.R. Pufnstuf and all the other stuff. I am sharing my stories and possibly whoever is listening may be able to use some of my experiences for their own journey.

DEADLINE: How far can this go?

SK: I am going to continue as long as people are watching. On April Fools Day 2021, I announced that it was my last show. I got bombarded from all over the world with messages of tears that they watch my Instagram Live every single Sunday and look forward to it and begged me not to stop. April Fools!

DEADLINE: What’s your view on the use of CGI in today’s production, versus the costuming you used to create your fantasies?