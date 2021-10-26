‘A Shot Through The Wall’: Vertical Takes North American & UK Rights To Racial Justice Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American and UK rights to racial justice thriller A Shot Through The Wall.

Written and directed by Aimee Long, the film explores how a Chinese-American police officer’s life unravels after he accidentally shoots an innocent Black man in Brooklyn, leading to protests and further violence.

The pic will receive a day-and-date theatrical release on January 21, 2022 in North America and January 24, 2022 in the UK.

The film boasts a predominantly Asian-American cast including Kenny Leu (Midway), Tzi Ma (Mulan), Lynn Chen (Saving Face), Fiona Fu (Away), and Ciara Renee (The Flash), alongside Dan Lauria (The Wonder Years), Kelly AuCoin (Billions) and Clifton Davis (Madame Secretary).

Facing trial for inadvertently discharging his weapon, the officer wades through his guilt as he attempts to navigate the intricate and complicated worlds of media, justice, racial politics and his own morality. Forced to confront the fatal mistake, he and his family struggle with the fallout, shame and complexities of being under the spotlight of a national dilemma.

The film was produced by Daniel Langa and Aimee Long under their Kings Road Pictures banner. Concourse represents the worldwide sales rights and will continue licensing the film at the upcoming virtual American Film Market.

“We’re eager to bring this poignant, introspective story about real-world issues to audiences interested in a film that touches many lives through its impact,” said Peter Jarowey, Partner at Vertical Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to have Vertical on board, who has become one of the most impactful distributors in the US/UK marketplace,” added Concourse Media CEO Matthew Shreder who negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. “We look forward to working with them on this very powerful and timely film.”