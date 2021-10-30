Seth Meyers Congratulates Colin Jost On SNL ‘Weekend Update’ Record

The King is dead. Long live the King! Seth Meyers took a moment Friday to congratulate Colin Jost, who has surpassed Meyers as the Saturday Night Live cast member with the most appearances hosting the show’s “ ” segment. Jost has now hosted 155 episodes of the segment since he took the chair in 2014. Jost began hosting “Weekend Update” as co-anchor alongside Cecily Strong during Season 39, both taking over from Meyers, who left SNL to host Late Night. That team lasted for the second half of Season 39, But starting in fall 2014, Jost began hosting it with Michael Che. Meyers noted the achievement on his own show Friday. “Congratulations are in order — I hope you guys don’t mind that I’m going to take a little time out from Corrections, I would like to congratulate my dear friend, Colin Jost, who on Saturday passed me as the longest-serving Weekend Update anchor.155 episodes hosted by Colin Jost and I’m so proud of him. I think he and [Michael] Che do a great job. A few people have come up to me and said, ‘Did that make you sad, having your record broken?'”

Meyers gave a sardonic laugh. “I moved on. Okay?! I’m good. On my own terms! And I’ve got a job. I mean, I’ve hosted like 1,200 of these while Jost has done his 155. I’ve got an everyday job. Old fat cat Jost doing once a week? Rolling out on Saturday and you’re all throwing crowns at his feet? No, thank you!”

He did note that Jost had an easier target during his tenure.

“Also he has had it easy,” Meyers said. “All his Updates — most of them — during the Trump era, when the jokes wrote themselves.”

