‘Seinfeld’ Fans Decry Iconic Comedy Series’ New Aspect Ratio In Move To Netflix

All 180 episodes of beloved ’90s sitcom Seinfeld recently dropped on Netflix. However, fans are noticing that some jokes aren’t translating as well as they used to. Thanks to the streamer updating a show shot in 4:3 to 16:9, the frame is cropped, thus leaving out some important visuals.

Social media is vocal about the viewing experience, with many pointing out specific instances in the show where the ratio crop is the worst. An example that’s come up a great deal is Season 8 episode “The Pothole.” In one particular scene, George Costanza (Jason Alexander) is yelling at the pavement. But, with the update, what exactly he’s yelling at is missing.

to emphasize, the titular pothole from the season 8 episode The Pothole is cropped out on Netflix https://t.co/gH4l5V8HfS pic.twitter.com/6G35eZQymW — Brandon (spooky version) (@Thatoneguy64) October 1, 2021

This is not the first time this sort of issue has come up for an iconic show. The Simpsons suffered a similar fate when all episodes began streaming on Disney+—but eventually, the situation was resolved.

Netflix promoted Seinfeld‘s move to the streamer with a new ad featuring comedian Jerry Seinfeld and Bryan Cranston’s character Tim Whatley situated on a Lego set, based on Seinfeld’s apartment. All episodes are currently available for streaming.