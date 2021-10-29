‘Section Eight’: Dermot Mulroney & Singer Justin Furstenfeld Join Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins & Ryan Kwanten In Action Pic — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Dermot Mulroney (Hanna) and singer Justin Furstenfeld have joined Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins, and Ryan Kwanten in action movie Section Eight, which The Exchange will be selling at the virtual American Film Market.

The movie charts the story of a former soldier who, after avenging the murder of his family, is sprung from prison and recruited by a shadowy government agency.

Furstenfeld, who is making his acting debut on the movie, is best known as the frontman of U.S. band Blue October. My Best Friend’s Wedding star Mulroney is currently starring in Netflix’s Along For The Ride and Agent Game with Mel Gibson.

An original screenplay by Chad Law and Josh Ridgway, Section Eight is being directed by Christian Sesma (Pay Dirt) and produced by Brandon Burrows of Firebrand. Pic is in post-production.

“It is exciting to have such a talented and dynamic actor like Dermot Mulroney joining our project. We are honored by Justin Furstenfeld’s decision to choose Section Eight for his acting debut. He gives a fantastic performance,” said Brandon Burrows.

The Exchange’s AFM line-up includes John Cena’s The Independent, Kaley Cuoco/Pete Davidson’s Meet Cute, Liev Schreiber’s Across The River And Into The Trees and Zoe Saldana’s Keyhole Garden.

Mulroney is represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Paradigm Talent Agency and Furstenfeld by Rainmaker Artists.

Justin’s photo credit: Abel Longoria, Dermot’s photo credit: Luber Roklin.