‘Search Party’: HBO Max Comedy Adds Seven To Season 5 Cast

Angela Trimbur (The Good Place, The Final Girls), Grace Kuhlenschmidt (Ziwe, Hot White Heist), Greta Titelman (Los Espookys, Shrill), Joe Castle Baker (The Other Two), Larry Owens (High Maintenance, Modern Love), Michelle Badillo (Vida, The Great North) and Aparna Nancherla (Corporate, Master of None) have joined the Season 5 cast of HBO’s acclaimed comedy Search Party in recurring roles.

Trimbur, Kuhlenschmidt, Titelman, Castle Baker, Owens and Badilloare will portray Dory’s (Alia Shawkat) “disciples,” who join her in her grand existential pursuit, and Nancherla joins as Tunnel Quinn’s (Jeff Goldblum) head scientist.

Created by Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss, Search Party stars Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner. The first three seasons followed best friends Dory (Shawkat), Drew (Reynolds), Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner) through a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial. In Season 4, Dory was held prisoner by her psychotic stalker (Cole Escola), forcing Drew, Elliott and Portia to again become a search party – but this time for Dory.

In season five, Dory (Shawkat) enters a very public business partnership with charismatic tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Goldblum) on the other side of her near death experience. Dory folds her old friends Portia (Hagner), Elliott (Early) and Drew (Reynolds) into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey.

Trimbur plays Elodie Revlon. Kuhlenschmidt portrays Pepper Southerland. Titelman is Leonora Hamsdale. Castle Baker plays Marty Plushfeld. Owens portrays Ritchie Thinky. Badillo is Winnie Miranda. Nancherla plays Benny Balthazar.

Bliss and Rogers executive produce with Michael Showalter and Jax Media’s Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez.

