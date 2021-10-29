Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

James Corden Hooks CBS Late-Night Exec Nick Bernstein To Lie-Detector Test To Drive Up Contract Talks

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

AFM Biggie: Walken, Isaac & Rockwell Set For Martin McDonagh's Next Film
Read the full story

‘Search Party’: HBO Max Comedy Adds Seven To Season 5 Cast

(Top L-R) Angela Trimbur, Grace Kulenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, (Bottom L-R) Larry Owens, Michelle Badillo and Aparna Nancherla WarnerMedia

Angela Trimbur (The Good Place, The Final Girls), Grace Kuhlenschmidt (Ziwe, Hot White Heist), Greta Titelman (Los Espookys, Shrill), Joe Castle Baker (The Other Two), Larry Owens (High Maintenance, Modern Love), Michelle Badillo (Vida, The Great North) and Aparna Nancherla (Corporate, Master of None) have joined the Season 5 cast of HBO’s acclaimed comedy Search Party in recurring roles.

Trimbur, Kuhlenschmidt, Titelman, Castle Baker, Owens and Badilloare will portray Dory’s (Alia Shawkat) “disciples,” who join her in her grand existential pursuit, and Nancherla joins as Tunnel Quinn’s (Jeff Goldblum) head scientist.

Created by Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss, Search Party stars Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner. The first three seasons followed best friends Dory (Shawkat), Drew (Reynolds), Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner) through a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial. In Season 4, Dory was held prisoner by her psychotic stalker (Cole Escola), forcing Drew, Elliott and Portia to again become a search party – but this time for Dory.

Related Story

'The Probability Of Miracles' Series Adaptation From Katie Lovejoy & Alloy Entertainment In Works At HBO Max

In season five, Dory (Shawkat) enters a very public business partnership with charismatic tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Goldblum) on the other side of her near death experience. Dory folds her old friends Portia (Hagner), Elliott (Early) and Drew (Reynolds) into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey.

Trimbur plays Elodie Revlon. Kuhlenschmidt portrays Pepper Southerland. Titelman is Leonora Hamsdale. Castle Baker plays Marty Plushfeld. Owens portrays Ritchie Thinky. Badillo is Winnie Miranda. Nancherla plays Benny Balthazar.

Bliss and Rogers executive produce with Michael Showalter and Jax Media’s Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez.

Trimbur is repped by Management 360, Abrams and Ginsburg Daniels. Kuhlenschmidt is with UTA and Rise Management. Titelman is repped by 3 Arts and UTA. Castle Baker is repped by 3 Arts. Owens is represented by 3 Arts and WME. Badillo is repped by ICM, Odenkirk Provissiero and Mckuin Frankel Whitehead. Nancherla is repped by Avalon (Kara Baker), CAA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

3 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad