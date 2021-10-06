Screen Ireland To Invest $3.5M In Local Crews As Production Continues To Boom

Screen Ireland has announced plans to invest €3M ($3.5M) in developing local production crew as the country continues to experience a boom in filming.

As part of the endeavor – dubbed ‘Building for a Creative Future 2024’ – the org will open three additional regional crew hubs, as well s two new ‘National Talent Academies’ to continue to provide skilled personnel to satisfy growing demand. At present, the industry already supports 12,000 jobs, the body said.

Separately, a platform called Where To Watch will help audiences around the world discover Irish productions, while two new funds are also being established: Creative Futures Fund (CFF) will build additional development capabilities to support high-quality creative projects; and new support fund for Irish distribution companies is being set up to help offset the challenges that have been created by Covid.

The news was announced by Desiree Finnegan, Chief Executive of Screen Ireland and the recently appointed Chair of the Screen Ireland Board, Susan Bergin, during a set visit to the ITV’s Graham Norton series Holding, which is currently filming in Cork. Recent major productions include Apple TV+’s Foundation, shot at Troy Studios in Limerick, Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, and Disney’s Disenchanted, starring Amy Adams.

“In parallel with these fiscal incentives, we need to be creative and innovative in how we approach the future – building resilience into the sector and ensuring that we are in a position to compete for the best international productions while also identifying, nurturing and empowering local talent and productions,” said Susan Bergin.

“We aim to strengthen Ireland’s creative competitive advantage in a world where storytelling on screen is a cultural and economic driver for creativity and innovation, generating highly-skilled jobs, export growth and screen tourism. In this rapidly evolving sector, staying ahead of future trends and embracing creative innovation will be fundamental to developing new approaches to creative screen storytelling for next generation audiences,” added Desiree Finnegan.