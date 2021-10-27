‘America’s Big Deal’ Host Scott Evans Strikes Overall Talent & Development Deal With NBCUniversal

Scott Evans, who hosts USA Network’s live shoppable competition series America’s Big Deal, is sticking with NBCUniversal.

The host and journalist has signed an overall talent and development deal that will see him expand his on-screen and off-screen work with the company across its linear and streaming services.

Evans, who was also a host on dance competition format World of Dance for two seasons, will work with networks including NBC, USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, Universal Kids, and Peacock for unscripted hosting opportunities and has also signed a first-look deal for projects to develop as a producer.

It is the latest talent and development deal signed by NBCUniversal, which has similar arrangements for stars such as Miley Cyrus and Meghan Trainor.

Evans also currently hosts NBC’s Access Daily and Access Hollywood, where he was nominated for an Emmy, hosts the So Close podcast and previously co-hosted OWN’s weekly live talk show OWN Tonight.

He said, “I am beyond excited to partner with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, deepening our longstanding relationship in this way. To be in a position now to amplify our voices by bringing to life more rich, textured stories is a dream come true.”

“Scott is an amazing talent, and we are deeply committed to expanding his already impressive footprint across our platforms,” added Tomii Crump, Head of Unscripted Casting and Talent, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. He’s the consummate host and journalist, and this deal will allow him to work in spaces that align with his passions. We love having Scott as part of the NBCU family and look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Evans is represented by ICM.