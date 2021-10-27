Skip to main content
Saturn Awards Winners: ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Leads With Five Prizes – Full List

The 46th annual Saturn Awards, which celebrate the best in genre entertainment, were handed out on Tuesday night in LA with the Star Wars franchise garnering seven prizes across such properties as Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Disney XD animated series The Clone Wars and Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian. (Scroll down for full list of winners.)

Best Science Fiction Film Rise Of Skywalker was one of several movies from last year’s awards season that were included this year after the eligibility period was extended to run July 15, 2019-November 15, 2020 and allowed streaming and VOD entrants in the film categories.

Also taking multiple honors were Rian Johnson’s Lionsgate thriller Knives Out, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood from Sony, Universal/Blumhouse’s Leigh Whannell-directed The Invisible Man, Disney’s live-action Mulan and CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery. John David Washington was named Best Actor for Christopher Nolan’s WB time-bender Tenet while Elisabeth Moss won Best Actress for The Invisible Man.

Hosted by The Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell, the Saturn Awards are presented and produced by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror, the nonprofit that honors the year’s best in genre films, TV, home entertainment and theater.

Here’s the full list of winners:

FILM AWARDS
Best Science Fiction Film
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture
Joker

Best Fantasy Film
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Best Horror Film
The Invisible Man

Best Action/Adventure Film
Mulan

Best Thriller Film 
Knives Out

Best International Film
Parasite

Best Animated Film 
Onward

Best Independent Film
Encounter

Best Actor
John David Washington (Tenet)

Best Actress
Elizabeth Moss (The Invisible Man)

Best Supporting Actor
Bill Hader (It Chapter 2)

Best Supporting Actress
Ana De Armas (Knives Out)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor 
Kyliegh Curran (Doctor Sleep)

Best Director
J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Best Writing
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood)

Best Production Design
Barbara Ling (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood)

Best Editing
Bob Ducsay (Knives Out)

Best Music
John Williams (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Best Costume
Bina Daigeler (Mulan)

Best Make-Up
Amanda Knight, Neal Scanlan  (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Best Special Effects
Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan,  Patrick Tubach,  Dominic Tuohy (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

TELEVISION AWARDS
Best Science Fiction TV Series
Star Trek: Discovery

Best Horror TV Series
The Walking Dead

Best Action/Thriller TV Series
Better Call Saul

Best Fantasy TV Series
For All Mankind

Best Presentation on Television (Under 10 Episodes)
The Mandalorian

Best Animated TV Series
Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series  
The Boys

Best Film Presentation on Streaming Media
Enola Holmes

Best Actor on Television 
Patrick Stewart (Picard)  

Best Actress on Television
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Best Supporting Actor on Television
Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery)

Best Supporting Actress on Television
Danielle Panabaker (The Flash)

Best Younger TV Actor  
Brec Bassinger (Stargirl)

Best Guest Star on Television 
Jon Cryer (Supergirl)

HOME ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS
Best 4K Film Release
Knives Out

Best DVD/BD Classic Film Release
Dr. Cyclops (Special Edition)

Best DVD/BD Collection Release
Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films, 1954-1975

Best DVD/BD Television Series Release
Creepshow (Season 1)

Best Local Stage Production 
The Witch (Geffen Playhouse)

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS FROM THE ACADEMY OF SCIENCE FICTION, FANTASY & HORROR FILMS
The Visionary Award
Mike Flanagan

The Life Career Award
Michael Gruskoff

The Producers Showcase Award
Victoria Alonso

The Dan Curtis Legacy Award
Eric Wallace

The Special Achievement Award
David Kirschner 

The Television Spotlight Award 
The Expanse

The Robert Forster Artist’s Award
Christopher Lloyd

