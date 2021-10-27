Saturn Awards Winners: ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Leads With Five Prizes – Full List

The 46th annual Saturn Awards, which celebrate the best in genre entertainment, were handed out on Tuesday night in LA with the Star Wars franchise garnering seven prizes across such properties as Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Disney XD animated series The Clone Wars and Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian. (Scroll down for full list of winners.)

Best Science Fiction Film Rise Of Skywalker was one of several movies from last year’s awards season that were included this year after the eligibility period was extended to run July 15, 2019-November 15, 2020 and allowed streaming and VOD entrants in the film categories.

Also taking multiple honors were Rian Johnson’s Lionsgate thriller Knives Out, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood from Sony, Universal/Blumhouse’s Leigh Whannell-directed The Invisible Man, Disney’s live-action Mulan and CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery. John David Washington was named Best Actor for Christopher Nolan’s WB time-bender Tenet while Elisabeth Moss won Best Actress for The Invisible Man.

Hosted by The Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell, the Saturn Awards are presented and produced by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror, the nonprofit that honors the year’s best in genre films, TV, home entertainment and theater.

Here’s the full list of winners:

FILM AWARDS

Best Science Fiction Film

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture

Joker

Best Fantasy Film

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Best Horror Film

The Invisible Man

Best Action/Adventure Film

Mulan

Best Thriller Film

Knives Out

Best International Film

Parasite

Best Animated Film

Onward

Best Independent Film

Encounter

Best Actor

John David Washington (Tenet)

Best Actress

Elizabeth Moss (The Invisible Man)

Best Supporting Actor

Bill Hader (It Chapter 2)

Best Supporting Actress

Ana De Armas (Knives Out)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor

Kyliegh Curran (Doctor Sleep)

Best Director

J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Best Writing

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood)

Best Production Design

Barbara Ling (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood)

Best Editing

Bob Ducsay (Knives Out)

Best Music

John Williams (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Best Costume

Bina Daigeler (Mulan)

Best Make-Up

Amanda Knight, Neal Scanlan (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Best Special Effects

Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

TELEVISION AWARDS

Best Science Fiction TV Series

Star Trek: Discovery

Best Horror TV Series

The Walking Dead

Best Action/Thriller TV Series

Better Call Saul

Best Fantasy TV Series

For All Mankind

Best Presentation on Television (Under 10 Episodes)

The Mandalorian

Best Animated TV Series

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series

The Boys

Best Film Presentation on Streaming Media

Enola Holmes

Best Actor on Television

Patrick Stewart (Picard)

Best Actress on Television

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Best Supporting Actor on Television

Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery)

Best Supporting Actress on Television

Danielle Panabaker (The Flash)

Best Younger TV Actor

Brec Bassinger (Stargirl)

Best Guest Star on Television

Jon Cryer (Supergirl)

HOME ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS

Best 4K Film Release

Knives Out

Best DVD/BD Classic Film Release

Dr. Cyclops (Special Edition)

Best DVD/BD Collection Release

Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films, 1954-1975

Best DVD/BD Television Series Release

Creepshow (Season 1)

Best Local Stage Production

The Witch (Geffen Playhouse)

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS FROM THE ACADEMY OF SCIENCE FICTION, FANTASY & HORROR FILMS

The Visionary Award

Mike Flanagan

The Life Career Award

Michael Gruskoff

The Producers Showcase Award

Victoria Alonso

The Dan Curtis Legacy Award

Eric Wallace

The Special Achievement Award

David Kirschner

The Television Spotlight Award

The Expanse

The Robert Forster Artist’s Award

Christopher Lloyd