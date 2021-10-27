Saturn Awards Winners: ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Leads With Five Prizes – Full List

The 46th annual Saturn Awards, which celebrate the best in genre entertainment, were handed out on Tuesday night in LA with the Star Wars franchise garnering seven prizes across such properties as Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Disney XD animated series The Clone Wars and Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian. (Scroll down for full list of winners.)
Best Science Fiction Film Rise Of Skywalker was one of several movies from last year’s awards season that were included this year after the eligibility period was extended to run July 15, 2019-November 15, 2020 and allowed streaming and VOD entrants in the film categories.
Also taking multiple honors were Rian Johnson’s Lionsgate thriller Knives Out, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood from Sony, Universal/Blumhouse’s Leigh Whannell-directed The Invisible Man, Disney’s live-action Mulan and CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery. John David Washington was named Best Actor for Christopher Nolan’s WB time-bender Tenet while Elisabeth Moss won Best Actress for The Invisible Man.
Hosted by The Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell, the Saturn Awards are presented and produced by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror, the nonprofit that honors the year’s best in genre films, TV, home entertainment and theater.
Here’s the full list of winners:
FILM AWARDS
Best Science Fiction Film
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker
Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture
Joker
Best Fantasy Film
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Best Horror Film
The Invisible Man
Best Action/Adventure Film
Mulan
Best Thriller Film
Knives Out
Best International Film
Parasite
Best Animated Film
Onward
Best Independent Film
Encounter
Best Actor
John David Washington (Tenet)
Best Actress
Elizabeth Moss (The Invisible Man)
Best Supporting Actor
Bill Hader (It Chapter 2)
Best Supporting Actress
Ana De Armas (Knives Out)
Best Performance by a Younger Actor
Kyliegh Curran (Doctor Sleep)
Best Director
J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)
Best Writing
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood)
Best Production Design
Barbara Ling (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood)
Best Editing
Bob Ducsay (Knives Out)
Best Music
John Williams (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)
Best Costume
Bina Daigeler (Mulan)
Best Make-Up
Amanda Knight, Neal Scanlan (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)
Best Special Effects
Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)
TELEVISION AWARDS
Best Science Fiction TV Series
Star Trek: Discovery
Best Horror TV Series
The Walking Dead
Best Action/Thriller TV Series
Better Call Saul
Best Fantasy TV Series
For All Mankind
Best Presentation on Television (Under 10 Episodes)
The Mandalorian
Best Animated TV Series
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series
The Boys
Best Film Presentation on Streaming Media
Enola Holmes
Best Actor on Television
Patrick Stewart (Picard)
Best Actress on Television
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Best Supporting Actor on Television
Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery)
Best Supporting Actress on Television
Danielle Panabaker (The Flash)
Best Younger TV Actor
Brec Bassinger (Stargirl)
Best Guest Star on Television
Jon Cryer (Supergirl)
HOME ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS
Best 4K Film Release
Knives Out
Best DVD/BD Classic Film Release
Dr. Cyclops (Special Edition)
Best DVD/BD Collection Release
Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films, 1954-1975
Best DVD/BD Television Series Release
Creepshow (Season 1)
Best Local Stage Production
The Witch (Geffen Playhouse)
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS FROM THE ACADEMY OF SCIENCE FICTION, FANTASY & HORROR FILMS
The Visionary Award
Mike Flanagan
The Life Career Award
Michael Gruskoff
The Producers Showcase Award
Victoria Alonso
The Dan Curtis Legacy Award
Eric Wallace
The Special Achievement Award
David Kirschner
The Television Spotlight Award
The Expanse
The Robert Forster Artist’s Award
Christopher Lloyd
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.