‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Slip To Lows With Host Rami Malek

Last night’s telecast of Saturday Night Live with host Rami Malek and musical guest Young Thug drew a 3.4 household Live + Same Say rating in the 44 metered local markets and 1.3 in 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.

That was down last week’s show, hosted by Kim Kardashian West with musical guest Halsey (3.8, 1.6). Last night’s telecast, which featured surprise appearances by Malek’s No Time To Die co-star Daniel Craig, matched the all-time demo low in the LPM markets posted by the last two episodes of SNL’s Season 46 as well as the Season 47 premiere two weeks ago. It set a new low in metered market households.

Ratings are expected to perk up next week with host Jason Sudeikis. A return of a popular cast member as host always draws a crowd and in this case, Emmy winner Sudeikis also is the star of a hit TV series, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso.

On YouTube, besides the NFL-themed Cold Open, the Squid Game parody, the Prince biopic audition, the Rami Malek-Pete Davidson impersonation swap, Weekend Update and Malek’s opening monologue, getting most views as of Sunday morning is the Mattress Store skit and cut-for-time Airbnb Superhosts skit and Brutal Marriage Movie.



