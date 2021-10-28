Sarah Hyland To Host Play-Doh Competition Special For IMDb TV

Play-Doh is getting its own competition format special.

Sarah Hyland is to host Play-Doh Squished, a holiday-special based on the mushy kids toy for Amazon-owned AVOD service IMDb TV.

The Modern Family star will serve as a host, judge and exec producer on the special, which comes from eOne, Hasbro and Amazon Studios.

The one-hour show will launch on December 10.

It will feature three teams of two kids and two adults competing in a series of physical and creative challenges. The reality competition special is set in a Play-Doh winter wonderland, where each team must combine imagination, inspiration, and holiday spirit to win the final cash prize.

It is the latest unscripted project based on a classic kids toy; Fox’s Lego Masters recently aired its second season and the network is developing a gameshow based on Mouse Trap. Fremantle and Mattel are working on a TV version of Whac-a-Mole and Propagate is working with Mattel on a game show based on the card game Uno.

Play-Doh Squished is executive produced by Hyland, eOne’s Tara Long, Mark Herwick, Madison Merritt, and Allison Berkley. Shye Sutherland Sharp is an executive producer and the showrunner.

Hyland is repped by WME, Richard Konigsberg and GTRB.