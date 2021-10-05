×
‘Preacher’ Showrunner Sam Catlin Strikes Overall Deal With Apple

Courtesy of Sam Catlin

Sam Catlin, who was previously showrunner of AMC drama Preacher, has struck an overall deal with Apple.

The producer and writer will develop and produce scripted projects for Apple TV+ through his production company Short Drive Entertainment, which he runs with producing partner Tiffany Prasifka.

In addition to his work on Preacher, which starred Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga, he was a co-exec producer on AMC’s Breaking Bad.

Before joining the Bryan Cranston drug drama in 2009, he wrote on NBC crime drama Kidnapped, as well as shortlived Julianna Marguiles Fox legal drama Canterbury’s Law. Under an overall deal with Sony Pictures Television, he also co-exec produced Fox’s adaptation of Australian drama Rake.

Catlin is the latest writer/producer to sign an overall deal with the Cupertino-based tech company, following the likes of Misha Green, Tracy Oliver, Siân Heder and Annie Weisman.

Catlin is represented by UTA and attorney Ken Richman at Hansen Jacobson.

