Sally Field Signs With Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar- and three-time Emmy winner Sally Field has signed with Anonymous Content.

Field, whose career has spanned five decades, can next be seen starring as Jessie Buss alongside John C. Reilly in Adam McKay’s Los Angeles Lakers HBO drama series, based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s and written by Max Borenstein. In November, she will reunite with Hello, My Name Is Doris director Michael Showalter in Spoiler Alert, Focus Features’ feature film adaptation of journalist Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir. She joins Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge in the pic.

Field won two Best Actress Oscars for Norma Rae in 1979 and Places In The Heart in 1984. She also has three Emmys among nine noms, including a 2007 Lead Actress in a Drama win starring on ABC’s Brothers & Sisters. Her recent television work includes Netflix’s Maniac and AMC’s Dispatches From Elsewhere. Her other extensive film credits include Lincoln, Forrest Gump, Steel Magnolias, Murphy’s Romance, Absence of Malice, Mrs. Doubtfire and Soapdish. She has also directed in both film and TV, and made her feature directorial debut in 2000 with the Minnie Driver-starring Beautiful.

Field made her Broadway debut in Edward Albee’s The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? and starred as Amanda Wingfield in Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie at the Kennedy Center. She later earned a Tony nomination for her role in the 2017 revival on Broadway. In 2019 she starred alongside Bill Pullman in the London production of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons at The Old Vic.

In 2015, President Obama honored Field with the National Medal of Arts. Her memoir, In Pieces, was published in September of 2018 and became an instant New York Times best-seller. She was a recipient of the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors in December 2019.

Field continues to be repped by UTA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.