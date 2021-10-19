ITV Studios Production Boss Sally Debonnaire To Step Down After 10 Years, Team Restructured

ITV Studios’ longstanding Director of Production Sally Debonnaire, a former Managing Director of Talkback and Avalon, is to step down after a decade, and her team is to be restructured.

Debonnaire is calling time on an illustrious forty-year career that has seen her spend the last decade leading ITV Studios’ global production management teams, overseeing the group’s expansion to a 60-label business. She was previously Managing Director of The X Factor producer Talkback before moving to do the same at Starstruck indie Avalon Television and subsequently heading up the BBC’s in-house production department. She moved to ITV Studios in 2012 and will depart early next year.

Debonnaire’s departure is initiating a restructure that will see Head of Production For Drama And Continuing Drama Matt Cleary promoted to Director of Production, Scripted, Head of Production Daytime Helen Killeen doing the same for Non-Scripted and ITV Sport Head of Production Operations Ben Russell taking on the Director of Production International role.

ITV Studios Managing Director Julian Bellamy said: “We’re working in a huge period of change for our industry, and with ITV Studios’ strategic ambition to continue to grow UK and International production, the task is only going to get bigger and production management is vital in delivering this.

“It’s typical of Sally’s leadership that she’s put in place such a well organised transition plan with a brilliant production management team.”