SAG-AFTRA’s Biennial Convention Set For This Weekend

SAG-AFTRA will hold its biennial convention this weekend, where delegates will help map out the union’s priorities for the coming years.

The virtual convention begins Saturday with the election of the union’s second-ranking officer – executive vice president – and seven other vice presidents representing SAG-AFTRA’s various regions, locals and job categories.

On the opening day, delegates from the union’s 25 locals also will hear from AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler and vote on amendments to the SAG-AFTRA Constitution and a slew of resolutions. Later that evening, the union will present its George Heller Memorial Award to members or staff who have provided exceptional service to the union throughout the years.

On Sunday, national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland will give a report on the state of the union, and more resolutions will be considered. In the evening, at a special ceremony hosted by SAG-AFTRA members Yvette Nicole Brown and Ken Jeong, the union will present its American Scene Awards honoring employers and producers whose work reflect the country’s diversity.

The convention wraps up Monday with reports from president Fran Drescher; secretary-treasurer Joely Fisher; and the newly elected executive vice president, who will succeed Rebecca Damon in the post. By that time, the industry will know whether IATSE has launched a nationwide strike against film and television productions. SAG-AFTRA leaders are backing IATSE and have called on Hollywood’s employers to hear the complaints of their workers and adopt “a more conscious capitalism.”

The SAG-AFTRA national board will meet on Tuesday.