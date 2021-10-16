Ryan Reynolds Announces He’s Taking “Little Sabbatical From Movie Making”

Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that he’ll be taking a “little sabbatical from movie making,” after wrapping production on Apple TV+ film, Spirited.

“That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago,” the actor-producer wrote. “Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer…”

Reynolds added that with his latest shoot completed, it’s the “perfect time” for a break.

“I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists,” he continued. “These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

Reynolds’ hiatus comes following the release of two 2021 action comedies: Lionsgate sequel Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and Free Guy, a major box office hit from director Shawn Levy. He’ll next be seen opposite Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in Rawson Marshall Thurber’s globetrotting Netflix action pic, Red Notice, which is scheduled for release November 12.

Reynolds also serves as a producer on Spirited, which is a musical retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic novella, A Christmas Carol. A premiere date for the Apple pic, from directors Sean Anders and John Morris, has not yet been set.

Check out Reynolds’ Instagram announcement below.