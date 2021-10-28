Russian Distribution Company Arna Media Launches With Slate Featuring ‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande’, ‘JFK Revisited’, ‘Decision To Leave’

Experienced Russian executive Nadezda Motina is launching Arna Media, a theatrical distribution company for the local market that is also planning to expand into co-productions.

The company has already packed its debut slate for 2022, securing rights to titles including Good Luck to You, Leo Grande starring Emma Thompson, Park Chan-Wook’s Decision to Leave, the Gemma Arterton-starring Enter the Dragon, Oliver Stone’s JFK Revisited, and Not Bloody Likely starring Pierce Brosnan and Helena Bonham Carter.

Motina said she is also planning to expand into co-productions at her new company and is in talks with partners on several projects.

The executive previously founded Russian distribution company Capella Film. She will step down from day-to-day operations at that business, which will now be managed by former Head of Marketing Vera Fetishcheva.

Motina also created the theatrical arm of the CP Digital Company and served as CEO of Premium Film.

“Arna Media will serve as a window for everyone who wants to do business in Russia,” said Motina. “Arna is also designed to be a new type of distribution company that will expand into the production and co-production space, which ensures we have access to a constant stream of high-quality films, right from the earliest stages of development.”