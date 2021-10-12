Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s ‘Lackawanna Blues’ Extends Broadway Run

Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s critically acclaimed Lackawanna Blues is extending its limited Broadway engagement by a week, making up for recent performances canceled due to the star’s back injury.

The solo show, which began previews Sept. 14 with a planned opening of Sept. 28 bumped to Oct. 7, will continue playing through Sunday, Nov. 7 at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, a week longer than originally scheduled Oct. 31 closing.

Earlier this month, Santiago-Hudson canceled some performances of the show due to a recurring back injury. He resumed performances Oct. 12.

The play stars Santiago-Hudson as the many characters who lived in and around the boarding houses owned by the kind-hearted woman who raised him.