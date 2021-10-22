Rosie Day To Play Cilla Black In Beatles Manager Biopic ‘Midas Man’; First Look At Jacob Fortune-Lloyd As Brian Epstein

Rosie Day (Outlander) has boarded the cast of Midas Man, the biopic of visionary music manager Brian Epstein, who famously discovered the Beatles. Day will play Cilla Black, the singer who was also managed by Epstein.

Producers StudioPow and Trevor Beattie Films have today unveiled a first look at The Queen’s Gambit actor Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as the movie’s titular character (see top, middle).

Also starring are Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Lukas Gage and Charley Palmer Rothwell. The project will shoot on location in Liverpool, London and the U.S. this fall for release in 2022.

Producers are Kevin Proctor and Perry Trevers at StudioPOW, with Trevor Beattie and Jeremy Chatterton at Trevor Beattie Films. Jonas Åkerlund is directing from a screenplay based on a screen story by Brigit Grant and written by Jonathan Wakeham.

As a writer, Rosie Day’s debut feature film Pixie Dust was also produced by StudioPow.

Mister Smith Entertainment is handling sales and has closed deals to date for: Signature UK in UK /Ireland, Transmission Films in Australia/NZ, ACME in the Baltics, WW Entertainment in Benelux, Exponenta in CIS, Blitz in Ex-Yugoslavia, Metropolitan in France, Eagle Pictures in Italy, Monolith Films in Poland, NOS Lusomundo in Portugal, Mislabel in Scandinavia, Tripictures in Spain, and Ascot Elite in Switzerland.