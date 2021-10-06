Rome Film Festival To Fete Quentin Tarantino, Tim Burton; Chloe Zhao’s ‘Eternals’ Set As Closing Film

This year’s Rome Film Festival unveiled its line-up today, with honorary prizes set to be given to Quentin Tarantino and Tim Burton.

Chloe Zhao’s Marvel pic Eternals will close the festival on October 24 with a screening at the Auditorium Parco della Musica. The high-profile superhero pic starring the likes of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan, begins its European theatrical roll out from November 3 and bows stateside on November 5 with a 45-day run in cinemas before it heads to Disney+.

Further selections in the Rome line-up this year include Joe Wright’s Cyrano, fresh from its Telluride premiere, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, the PBS doc series Muhammad Ali, Zhang Yimou’s One Second, Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon, Michael Showalter’s The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, and Sean Baker’s Red Rocket.

The festival will also in-conversation events with figures including Jessica Chastain, Alfonso Cuaron, Luca Guadagnino, Marco Bellocchio, Frank Miller, Marco and Antonio Manetti, Claudio Baglioni, Zerocalcare, Luciano Ligabue and Fabrizio Moro.

A retrospective of the works by American filmmaker Arthur Penn will also be held at this year’s event.

The 16th edition of Rome Film Festival runs October 14 – 24.