‘Rock The Block’ Renewed For Season 3 By HGTV

HGTV’s hit series Rock The Block will be back for a third season. The Discovery-owned channel has renewed the popular home renovation competition series, set for premiere in early 2022.

Ty Pennington will return to host the new season which will feature four teams of HGTV’s experts facing off in a renovation battle for bragging rights and a street named in their honor. Competitors will include twin real estate bosses Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb (Unsellable Houses), Arkansas home renovation experts Dave and Jenny Marrs (Fixer to Fabulous), Detroit-based flippers Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block) and veteran real estate broker Egypt Sherrod joined by her builder husband Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate). Each team will have just six weeks and a budget of $225,000 to renovate identical properties and morph them into the ultimate suburban oasis.

“Our renovation competitions continue to perform well and audience anticipation will be extremely high for another season of Rock the Block,” said Betsy Sanner Ayala, senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV. “This is also a great vehicle to showcase some of our newer talent who have a competitive spirit and are ready to put their expertise on the line in a fun, no-holds-barred showdown.”

Homes in the upcoming season will be built by Hunter Quinn Homes in Nexton, a Charleston metro community based in Berkeley County, South Carolina.

Rock the Block is produced by Big Table Productions.