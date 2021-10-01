Robert Rodriguez’s Solstice Studios & Studio 8 Movie ‘Hypnotic’ Sets Dayo Okeniyi & William Fichtner

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Rodriguez’s Solstice Studios and Studio 8 action thriller Hypnotic has set Dayo Okeniyi (See, Queenpins, Emperor) and William Fichtner (Crash, Mom, Armageddon) in the pic. The two will join Oscar winner Ben Affleck, Alice Braga and Hala Finley, the production of which is already shooting in Austin, Texas.

Hypnotic follows a detective who becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter (Finley) and a secret government program – while investigating a string of impossible high-end crimes. Rodriguez and Max Borenstein wrote. Rodriguez, Studio 8 CEO Jeff Robinov and his colleague John Graham are producing with Solstice Studios.

Fichtner most recently played Adam for five seasons on Chuck Lorre’s CBS sitcom Mom opposite Allison Janney. He will next be seen as Rick Kirkham on Joe Exotic, the TV series based on the real-life events documented in Netflix’s Tiger King as well as The Birthday Cake opposite Shiloh Fernandez, Val Kilmer and Ewan McGregor. His previous features include Black Hawk Down, The Dark Knight, 12 Strong and Blades of Glory.

Okeniyi currently stars in See for Apple TV+ alongside Jason Momoa. His next projects include the Disney+ Giannis Antetokounmpo biopic, Greek Freak directed by Akin Omotoso, Legendary Entertainment’s Fresh directed by Mimi Cave, and Universal Pictures’ Run Sweetheart Run directed by Shana Feste.

Fichtner is repped by Thruline Entertainment, Principal Entertainment LA, Sloan, Offer, Weber And Dern, LLP and Innovative Artists. Okeniyi is represented by UTA, Cultivate Entertainment, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.