Rob Morrow Signs With More/Medavoy Management

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor, director, producer Rob Morrow has signed with More/Medavoy Management.

Morrow is best known for his portrayal of Dr. Joe Fleishman on the critically acclaimed, long-running series Northern Exposure, as well as his role as Don Eppes on Numb3rs.

Morrow is currently shooting a recurring role in Super Pumped for Showtime and can be seen in a continuation of his multi-season recurring role as Adam Dequillio opposite Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis in Billions. He also will recur in Starz’s series Shining Vale, starring Courtney Cox and Greg Kinnear, and appears in an upcoming episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Behind the camera, Morrow has served as Executive Producer and director of nine out of ten episodes of the second season of the BET series, Games People Play. His past directing credits include The Fosters, Necessary Roughness, NCIS: New Orleans, HBO’s Oz, and the feature film Maze which starred Laura Linney.

Morrow previously starred opposite Aleksander Skarsgård in the A24 feature The Kill Team, recurred on ABC’s Designated Survivor opposite Kiefer Sutherland, and starred in Bruce Beresford’s Flint, alongside Queen Latifah. Other notable work includes Ryan Murphy’s FX limited series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story opposite Cuba Gooding Jr, John Travolta, and David Schwimmer, and History’s mini-series Texas Rising, alongside Thomas Jane, Bill Paxton and Brendan Fraser. Morrow also guest-starred in Denis Leary’s FX series Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, and Inside Amy Schumer for Comedy Central. Additional feature credits include Quiz Show, Mother, The Good Doctor and The Bucket List. Morrow also starred as Willie Loman in the Ruskin Theater acclaimed 2019 production of Death of a Salesman.

Morrow continues to be repped by the Gersh Agency.