Director Richard Stanley Files Criminal Complaints In France Against Domestic Violence Accuser – Update

UPDATE: Director Richard Stanley (Color Out of Space) who was the subject of allegations of abuse by an ex-partner, has filed criminal complaints in France in response.

“My attorney has filed criminal complaints of Libel and Harassment on my behalf, in France, against Tracy Robertson, aka ‘Scarlett Amaris’, a screenwriter and fantasist who launched a vicious attack on my career and reputation on March 16, 2021,” Stanley said.

Stanley called the accusations “lies and damnable lies, and I have the witnesses and evidence to fully discredit Tracy’s story as a dark fairytale that bears no relationship to the truth.”

He added that he was confident in the outcome of his legal proceeding, and said his reputation would be vindicated by the evidence he would present.

“In the meantime,” he concluded, “I wish to thank all those who have stood by me through this difficult period.”

EARLIER: Director Richard Stanley (Color Out of Space) has been abruptly dumped by SpectreVision after allegations of abuse by an ex-partner surfaced.