‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Backer Among Producers Of Justin Chon’s Under-The-Radar Music Drama ‘Jamojaya’ Starring Rapper Rich Brian In Movie Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Details are emerging about Justin Chon’s (Blue Bayou) under-the-radar music drama Jamojaya, starring rapper Rich Brian. Recently wrapped in Hawaii, the film’s producing team includes Peter Luo (Crazy Rich Asians) and former Columbia/TriStar head Chris Lee.

Chon wrote, directed, and produced the English-language feature, which sees rising Indonesian rapper Brian make his acting debut.

Chon, whose Blue Bayou recently debuted at Cannes, has previously said the project is a “break-up story” of a father and son. The film charts the fallout after the son, whose career as a rapper is about to take off, hires a U.S manager and label to take over his career from his father who has steered it to date.

LA-based Stars Collective financed and is co-producing the project, which in addition to Chon, is produced by Alan Pao (Under The Silver Lake) and executive-produced by Chris Lee (Superman Returns), Peter Luo (Crazy Rich Asians), Jennifer J. Pritzker, and Shaun Sanghani (The Fallout).

Brian recently contributed five songs to the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack and became the first Indonesian rapper to surpass ten million listeners on Spotify.

The movie marks the first of three projects that Stars Collective is due to produce this year, and the only one directed, executive-produced, and starring Asian and Asian American talent.

“This project is a true encapsulation of what Stars Collective is all about—supporting amazing filmmakers and talent and allowing them to share stories with the world through a cinematic lens. When you can collaborate with likeminded partners, such as 88rising, the project becomes even more special and gratifying,” said financier Luo. “Justin’s unique vision and talent as a filmmaker, combined with Rich’s connectivity to the story, will undoubtedly create a film that audiences will love.”

Chon’s 2021 feature Blue Bayou, in which he stars with Alicia Vikander, debuted at Cannes and was picked up by Focus Features. His sophomore film Gook, which he also wrote, and directed, and starred in, debuted at Sundance, as did his debut feature, Ms. Purple. As an actor, Chon is known for playing Eric Yorkie in all five installments of the Twilight franchise.

Chon is represented by APA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.