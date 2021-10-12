Ricarlo Flanagan Dies: ‘Shameless’ Actor’ & ‘Last Comic Standing’ Semifinalist Was 40

Ricarlo Flanagan, the actor, rapper and stand-up comic who was a semifinalist on the ninth season of Last Comic Standing, has died. He was 40.

Flanagan’s agent Stu Golfman of KMR Talent confirmed the news to Deadline, saying that “Ricarlo was one of the nicest people i have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly.”

While Flanagan recently posted to Twitter about contracting Covid-19, writing that “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” a cause of death was not officially confirmed.

Flanagan released his debut comedy album, Man Law, in 2013, going on to appear on NBC’s stand-up showcase Last Comic Standing in 2015. He was known on the acting side for recurring roles on Showtime’s Shameless and Disney+ series Walk the Prank, having also guest starred on The Mick, The Carmichael Show, Insecure, The Neighborhood, Mad About You, Kidding and Room 104. Just prior to his death, Flanagan had booked a one-episode part on Peacock’s Bust Down, finding his first film role in John Patton Ford’s thriller Emily the Criminal, alongside Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi and more.

Flanagan was also a rapper who released three albums under the name Father Flanagan, including Death of Davinchi (2010), An Opus Inspired by Andre Martin (2019) and Hope Your Proud (2020). His fourth, Both Sides Of The Brain, was scheduled for release today.

Plans for a memorial have not yet been disclosed. Donations to his family can be made at a GoFundMe set up by friends, which can be found here.