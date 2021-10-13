Miami First Responders Drama In Works At CBS From Juan Carlos Coto, James Hanlon & Eric Christian Olsen

EXCLUSIVE: CBS, which has long tradition in drama procedurals, is currently the only major broadcast network without a successful first-responders series as Fox has the 9-1-1 franchise, NBC has Chicago Fire and ABC has Station 19. CBS is hoping to remedy that with Rescue: MIA. The drama, which is in development at the network, is executive produced by a star of one of CBS’ hit procedurals, NCIS: Los Angeles‘ Eric Christian Olsen, via his Cloud Nine Productions.

It is written by Juan Carlos Coto, executive producer on 9-1-1 who also served as consulting producer on 9-1-1: Lone Star, from a story co-written by NCIS: Los Angeles director James Hanlon who also has directed episodes of Station 19 and Chicago Fire.

Somewhat in the vein of CBS’ juggernaut Blue Bloods, Rescue: MIA revolves around a legendary family of first responders that works together to rescue the citizens of Miami from emergencies and disasters, even as long-buried secrets threaten to tear apart their familial bonds.

Hanton was a NYC firefighter on the ground during and in the aftermath of 9/11, and his documentary film 9/11 won a Peabody Award as well as two Emmys.

Coto, Hanlon and Olsen executive produce Rescue: MIA. CBS Studios where Cloud Nine has a deal, is the studio.

Hanlon has directed 16 episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles and he also has directed an episode of TNT’s Animal Kingdom. He is repped By Zero Gravity Managment and APA.

Coto is writing and serves as executive producer/showrunner on The Ledger, an action drama at Will Packer Media headlined by Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña. Known for his work as showrunner on Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Coto also previously co-executive produced the CW’s Nikita and worked on NBC’s Heroes and Fox’s 24. He is repped by UTA.

Olsen’s Cloud Nine Productions is repped by UTA and Gretchen Rush at Hansen Jacobson Teller.